Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Announce -$2.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.34) and the highest is ($1.69). Magna International posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE:MGA opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,672 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

