Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.20 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $500.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $523.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOP opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

