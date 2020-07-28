Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 275,789 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $6,075,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 29,240.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

