Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

