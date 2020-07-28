Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,322 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zumiez by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $643.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

