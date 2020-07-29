11,492 Shares in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein purchased 150,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 207,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,710 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

