33,072 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,827,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.18.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

