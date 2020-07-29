45,127 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,322.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

