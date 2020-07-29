8,433 Shares in Bill.com Holdings (NASDAQ:RVMD) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $14,798,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $17,490,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57.

Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $11.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Bill.com Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.