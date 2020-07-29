A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

