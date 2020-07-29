A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,171 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $27,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

