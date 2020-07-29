Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,376 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

