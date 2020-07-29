Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACER. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Schelling bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.