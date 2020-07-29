Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.