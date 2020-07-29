Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $113,000 in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $760.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

