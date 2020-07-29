AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.21. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 84,729 shares.

AGF.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $403.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

In other AGF Management news, Director Blake Charles Goldring acquired 235,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,198,693.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,864 shares in the company, valued at C$2,633,473.77. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$116,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845,427 shares in the company, valued at C$4,227,135.

AGF Management Company Profile (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

