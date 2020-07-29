AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.93. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 50,648 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

AirMedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

