Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.31).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($9.66) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

ETR:AIXA opened at €10.09 ($11.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.72. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a 12-month high of €11.76 ($13.21).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

