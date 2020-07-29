Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.42

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.42 and traded as high as $46.43. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 467,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

