Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,858.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

