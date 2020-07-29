Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 295.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

