Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,858.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

