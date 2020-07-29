Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,858.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,297.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

