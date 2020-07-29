Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,858.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

