Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,600.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,297.48. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.