Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 175.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

