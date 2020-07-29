America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

