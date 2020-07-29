American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

