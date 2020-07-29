American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.