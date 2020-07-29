Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.58. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 218,883 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources LTD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

