Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMKR. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $18,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

