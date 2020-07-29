Analysts Offer Predictions for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $504.60 million, a P/E ratio of 169.29 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $402.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

