Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) PT at $24.55

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITMR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

