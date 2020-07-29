Anderson Fisher LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.