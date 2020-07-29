AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,616 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 186,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $324.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

