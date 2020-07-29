ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $298.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $310.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.18.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

