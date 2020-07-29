AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $205.74 on Wednesday. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.