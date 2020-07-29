Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

