Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 245,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,852.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,246 shares of company stock worth $10,552,900. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

