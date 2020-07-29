Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

