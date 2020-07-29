Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after buying an additional 1,997,259 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.63. The company has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

