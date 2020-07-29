Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

