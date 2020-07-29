Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 197.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

