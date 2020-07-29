Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day moving average is $227.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.27 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.