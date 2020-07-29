Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.38 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SYNNEX by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SYNNEX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $564,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

