Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,031 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

