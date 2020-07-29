Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,762 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,416,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $337.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

