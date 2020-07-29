Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,955 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

