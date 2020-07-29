Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $4.10. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,254,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

