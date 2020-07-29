AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.09

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 1363022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $2,115,701. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

